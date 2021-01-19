The matriarch of our family Imogene (Holstine) Rowlett Thixton, was born on October 20, 1929, in Howards Ridge, Missouri, leaving behind four generations on Friday, January 8, 2021, at age 91.

She came to California on her honeymoon in 1946, where she lived the rest of her life. She was blessed with two wonderful husbands, the father of her children Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Rowlett, who passed away in 1967, and her second husband, Clyde Thixton, who passed away in 1994.

She was a member of the Church of Christ for 77 years enjoying worship at the San Jacinto Ave. church in Atascadero.

She worked as a secretary for the Paso Waste Disposal, at The Sugarless Shack, The Sweet Shoppe, and as the owner/operator of the White House Beauty Shop, all in Paso Robles.

In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing softball, crocheting, gardening, watching The Golden Girls and Wheel of Fortune, and seeing the U.S. with Clyde and her brother Joe and his wife Dorothy in their travel trailers. She was happiest when surrounded by her large extended family and while watching her kids, grands, great grands, nieces, and nephews playing their various sports.

She is survived by her children & their families. Daughter Jacki (Ray) Morrison and children Ross Jerdin and his son Chase Jerdin. Shianne Robinson, her children Anthony (Melissa) Allen, and their son James. Hailey Allen and Riley Shiel. Shawna (Bev) Robinson. Son Rudy (Barbara) Rowlett and their sons Rudy Aaron (Angie) Rowlett and children Lexi, Nathan & Ian Rowlett. Jared (Lynn) Rowlett, and children Kennice (Andy) Cooper and their daughter Emilia. Jordan, Olivia, Jaxon & Bennett Rowlett. Paul (Leslee) Smiley and children Wyatt, Gage, Shilo, Ryann, and Shayne Smiley. Jason (Raquel) Smiley and children, Garrett, Dyllan (Kaley), and their daughter Wren. And Jasmine Smiley. Son Randy (Laura) Rowlett and his children, Justin Rowlett, and daughters Kennadie and Amelia Rowlett. Kristin Rowlett, Brandon Rowlett, and his sons Kaden, Mayson, Brandon Jr, and Blayke Rowlett. Ryan (Amanda) Rowlett and James. Brother-in-law Al Stricker, sister-in-law Frankie Rowlett and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband’s, she was preceded by her parents Bill & Kate (Trivitt) Holstine. Brothers & wives Johnny & Virginia Holstine, Joe & Dorothy Holstine. Sister Rosalee Holstine Stricker and great-granddaughter Marissa Ann Smiley.

Burial will be in Templeton, Ca.

