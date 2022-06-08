Our mother and grandmother, Illene Emma Rogers, just shy of her 103rd birthday, was called home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022.

Illene was born Illene Emma Kuehl on July 28, 1919, in Estrella, California, to parents Willie and Myrtle Kuehl. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Estrella and Shandon, California. She graduated from Shandon High School.

As an adventurous teenager, she moved to San Francisco to attend cosmetology school. It was there where she met the love of her life, Vincent Paul Rogers, who was serving in WWII at the time. They were married on August 5, 1939, at St. Boniface Church in San Francisco, thereafter settling in Millbrae, California, where she had two daughters, Sharyl and Lani Pamela.

Not ones to stay in one place, Illene and Vincent lived in different towns throughout Santa Clara County, San Benito County, and Monterey County. When it was time to retire, they settled in the Jackson area.

Illene loved being outdoors and spending time at the beach. She was an avid gardener and took pride in her simple yet gorgeous yard. She raised cattle, always giving each one a name. She loved all animals and had numerous pets over the years. A stray was never turned away. She enjoyed painting and shopping sprees to Carmel. Mom was known for her lavish parties and cooking and entertaining her family and friends.

Illene was a devoted wife. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her two daughters and being Grams to her two grandchildren. She always provided a loving, nurturing home, imparting her wisdom and strength.

Illene is survived by her daughters Sharyl Currie and Lani Rogers, her granddaughter Kimberlie Mashawn Werthmann (Paul), nephew Steven Nakamoto and numerous cousins in the Shandon, California area. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Vincent Paul Rogers, grandson Vincent Todd Rubio, and sons-in-law Norman Currie, M.D., and Angelo Rubio, Jr.

Her final resting place took place at Sunset View Cemetery, Jackson, California.

