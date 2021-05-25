In loving memory of Henry Lee Savage Jr “Hank.” A resident of Paso Robles Ca. Born in Modesto, Ca, June 5, 1948. He passed away peacefully to Psalms 23 at home with children and family on May 18, 2021.



Hank is survived by his daughter Brande Savage Christensen (Mike) of Paso Robles, Ca, Henry Justin Savage of Las Vegas, Nv, Jesse Raymond Savage (Leslie) of Gig Harbor, Wa, Mother Betty Lee Savage, sisters Tamyra Savage and Pam Armas, also of Paso Robles and grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Hank played football and graduated from Atascadero High in 1966. After graduation, his first job was with Mr. Hallet in Atascadero. He then started his family business as a butcher in Paso Robles and in Nevada. Learning the trade as a concrete man, he apprenticed under Karl Hartman of Atascadero, Ca. In 1975 he started his first of many concrete contractor partnerships. From Savage & Sons all the way through to Monteiro & Savage Concrete. Dad worked with Chris right up till the last couple of weeks of his life.



Hank was an avid hunter with his dad, brother, sons, and countless friends. Having his first out-of-state hunting trip at ten every year until 2020. Over those years, he had many trophy Elk and Bucks. Too many to count. He also enjoyed deep sea and lake fishing.



Hank was a member of the ATR from 1973 to 2021, founded by his father Henry Sr in 1973; he became president of the ATR in 1980. He was also a dedicated Mason belonging to the lodge in Paso Robles, Ca. He belonged to The Moose Lodge as well and made many friends there.



He was a devoted and dedicated father. He taught his children lessons of life and love and to always be kind ….but take no b.s. He shared so much love, many experiences, and fun things to “say” with his grandchildren.



Hank was preceded in death by his father, Henry Lee Savage Sr, brother-in-law Jesus Armas, brother John Allen Savage, wife Shireen Rossi (mother of Brande & Justin), and great-nephew Mathew Cummings.



Celebration of life will be June 12, 2021, at the Mid State Fairground (south end) at 12 pm till the cows come home.

