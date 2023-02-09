Helen Clara Larsen Amaral, 78, died at home, Wed. Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Bell, California, on Jun. 4, 1944, to Victor Alvin Larsen and Luella Clara Wallner.

She was raised in Gaviota, Calif. overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the 101 Highway at a small school,

Vista Del Mar. ( Gaviota and school no longer exist.) Her father was the Custodian and bus driver for the school.

She graduated from the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1962. She married Donald Eugene James and had two daughters, Beverly Lynn and Sharon Marlene James. She and Donald divorced.

On Mar. 5, 1988 she married Gene E. Amaral in Atascadero, Calif. They honeymooned in Hawaii. They lived on Dry Creek Road, east of Paso Robles, Calif. She worked for Dauth-Leisy”s Foods 1975-76, Scolaris as Service Deli Clerk 1976-78, Paso Robles Elementary School District Georgia Brown school as a teacher’s aide, Williams Brothers/ Von’s Market as Deli Manager from 1985 until her retirement on June 1997.

Helen and her husband, Gene, traveled extensively throughout the U.S.A. in their Motor Home, seeing and visiting sights of history from all of the states, including Canada. They enjoyed cruises to Alaska and Mexico.

Helen enjoyed family reunions and being with people. She loved God, life, family, and her country.

On Dec. 3, 2003, she and her husband moved to Merlin, Oregon, where they resided for 19 years. She loves all of her brothers and sisters in Christ at Parkway Christian Center, all of the family at Tradition’s, The Merlin Community Baptist Church, and all of her friends in Oregon.

She is survived by her husband, Gene, daughters, Beverly Quigley of Calif., Sharon James, of Calif., Step-son, Rod Gene Amaral Prater, of Calif., step-son, Dean Amaral, of Grants Pass, OR., step-daughter, Tina Karnafel, of Grants Pass, OR., step-daughter, Gina Frisk, of Calif., Her sister, Margaret Taylor, of Merlin, OR., Her brother, Adrian V. Larsen ( deceased 2003). brother, Tom Eitreim, of Paso Robles, Calif., two grandchildren, Sarah Quilgey, of Calif., and Christopher Quigley, of Utah. 11 step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, at Parkway Christian Center, in Grants Pass, OR. Starting at 10:30 am.

