Harry Luther Ovitt III passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023. He was born on September 22nd, 1945, in Camp Rucker, Alabama, to Harry Luther Ovitt II and Dorothy Virginia Ovitt. After graduating from Paso Robles High School, Harry began a lifetime of public service as an Eagle Scout. Harry served in the Navy and was a proud Veteran. After serving 11 years on the Paso Robles City Council, Harry was elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 1989 and proudly represented District One for twenty years. Harry’s influence and leadership can still be witnessed throughout the county today, as he was instrumental in securing funding for Barney Schwartz Park, the Paso Robles Courthouse, low-income senior housing, and supported the creation of the North County Sheriff’s substation and two fire stations in Paso Robles. Harry greatly enjoyed a lifetime of service and dedication to the people and natural resources of San Luis Obispo County. A member of more than 50 agricultural and professional organizations, from the airport to the aquifers and everyone and everything in between, Harry was dedicated to the health and prosperity of San Luis Obispo County, and he will forever be missed. Harry is survived by his stepdaughter Karissa San Juan; brothers, John Ovitt, wife Carol, and Steve Ovitt; his nieces, Kelly Ovitt Yarrington, husband Tom, and Lisa Nielson, husband Curtis; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

