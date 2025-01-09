Harriet Galpin Hughes of Atascadero, California, died on January 4, 2025. Harriet was born on March 24, 1926, and grew up in Syracuse, New York. She attended Syracuse University earning a BA in 1947. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.

She married Donald Hughes in 1947, and in 1958, the family moved to California, where Mr. Hughes had a teaching career. While there, Harriet was employed by the Kern County Library System, where she enjoyed her position as Children’s Librarian for fourteen years. During the summers, she visited famous children’s authors in their homes. Upon her retirement, Harriet and Donald relocated to the central coast, settling in Atascadero, California.

Harriet was baptized in the Episcopal Church in 1926 by her grandfather. As an adult, she served as a lay reader and chalice bearer at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Taft, California; St. James Episcopal Church, Paso Robles, California; and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Atascadero, California. She was active locally in Loaves and Fishes and Meals on Wheels, as well as a poetry reading and Socrates group. She also taught a class in Children’s Literature at Allan Hancock College.

Harriet is preceded in death by her husband, Don, in 2015 and her daughter, Kirsten, in 1958. She is survived by her three children, Kevin Hughes (Nancy), Jenny Hughes (Judith), and Matthew Hughes (Linda); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great, great-grandchild; and a niece.

Interment will take place at a future date at Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse, N.Y. While there are to be no public services locally, Harriet wishes her friends to know that she appreciates very much the associations and friendships which enriched her life in various ways.

“I shall not be imprisoned in that grave where you bury my body. I shall be diffused in great Nature, in the soil, in the air, in the sunshine, in the hearts of those who love me, in all the living and flowing currents of the world.” John Burroughs. The World of John Burroughs, Page 136.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes, Atascadero.

