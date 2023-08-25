Gregory Thames Ash passed away on 7/26/23.

Greg was a longtime resident of Atascadero. He loved the guitar and taught himself to find a passion that filled his heart and entertained the family. Greg was loving and caring and always had a good word to say.

He knew Jesus; with this comfort, we know he no longer struggles with health issues and plays guitar with a heavenly band. The family is grateful for the care given to Greg at the American Care Home for so many years. He found a connection and a safe place to stay. Greg is survived by his brothers Jay Alan Ash, Richard Carlson Ash, Gary Merrill Ash, and sister Valerie Lynn Evangelho.

The family is having a memorial on 08/26/23 at 2 pm. Join us at Legacy Church (formerly Atascadero First assembly) to recognize Greg and honor his memory.

