Glenn Hugh Millhollin was born in Tehachapi, CA, on August 20, 1937, and passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Atascadero, CA.

He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1955 and Cal Poly State University in 1959. He moved to Clovis, CA, where he became a cement contractor, moving back to Atascadero after retiring in 2016.

Glenn loved ranching and his family. He is survived by the loved of his life, Darlene; two sisters, Madaline Blue and Zoe Arleah Millhollin; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Bill Stockton; son, Charles Millhollin; three grandsons and their wives, Charles Ryan and Tiffany Millhollin, Miles Donald and Christina Millhollin, and Tony and Ashley Church; and nine great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service was held at Atascadero District Cemetery on Monday, December 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related