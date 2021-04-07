George Thomas “Tom” Platz passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Tom was a native of San Luis Obispo County and was born at Atascadero General Hospital on January 1, 1948. Tom graduated from Atascadero High School in 1966. In 1967 Tom enlisted in the Army and was deployed to serve in the Vietnam War from 1967-68. He finished his service to the Army in 1970.

Tom went to work in 1972 for the family business, San Luis Butane (now Delta Liquid Energy). In February 1997, Tom ventured off and started his own business, LP Gas Services. For 18 years, he was well known in the propane industry as he traveled across the state providing repairs to propane truck meters, dispensers and calibrating them for state certification. Due to his illness, Tom was no longer able to work and had to retire in 2015.

Tom was a member for many years of the Paso Robles Elks Lodge and Past Exalted Ruler. Tom and his wife Emilie of 40 years raised their two daughters Rosie and Christy, in Paso Robles. Tom loved his family very much and enjoyed taking them on many family trips, like camping, fishing, and going to different amusement parks where he loved going on roller coasters.

Tom is survived by his loving family, his wife Emilie, and his daughters Rosie (John) Daniels, Christy (Jimmy) Dunn. Tom’s pride and joy were his grandchildren Amanda, Samantha, Bailey, and James. Tom is also survived by his brother Mike (Linda) Platz, sisters Carol (Al) Eberhart, Carleen (Frank) Neves, mother-in-law Mary Perry, brother-in-law John (Tina) Perry, sister-in-law Mary (Raymond) Evans, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marlyn (Billie) Platz, and his sister Becky Platz.

