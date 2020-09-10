George Daniel Palmer, 83, of Paso Robles peacefully left this earth in the early hours of September 4, 2020 after a short and sudden illness. He was a lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo County. George was born April 9, 1937 to William & Jennie Palmer (Vaca) in Atascadero, CA. He was the youngest of 11 siblings.

George grew up in the Creston, Pozo and Santa Margarita areas before making his permanent home in Paso Robles, CA. He was a man of many talents and skills. For many years he worked for Good Year Tire, Cardiff Horse Farms and would eventually owned his own landscape company which he took great pride in.

George was known as quite the jokester and never passed up the opportunity to pull off a great prank. His sense of humor and laugh were legendary among those who loved him. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and great lover of the outdoors and animals. He taught his children and grandchildren to camp, hunt and fish. At family gatherings he would show off his magic trick skills and no matter how many times he showed us we could never figure them out. Above all else his biggest joy in life was his growing family. He was the father/grandfather at every sporting event and school performances. He was so proud of his family’s accomplishments.

It was in 1981 that his wild days were tamed when he met the love of his life, Shirley Arebalo. He will be always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

George is proceeded in death by his parents William Palmer & Jennie Wray. His brothers Frank, Harry and Stanley Palmer. His sisters Victoria Sands, Elizabeth Galbraith, Gloria Ojeda, Ruth Palmer, Velma Pierce, Norma Ramsey and Mabel Walker.

George is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Shirley Palmer, daughter Amanda Arreola (Tomas), stepsons Chris Swank (Tammy) and Keith Swank (Gina). His granddaughters Elena and Georgia Arreola and Dejah Henson. Grandsons Justin Swank (Valeria), Dylan Swank and Austin Swank (Shelbi). His great-granddaughters Aria Jean Swank and Emma Swank and newest addition his great-grandson Axel Swank. Also, surviving him are numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

His family would also like to send our deep thanks to the staff in the French Hospital ICU who treated George with such compassion and respect and made his final days and moments so peaceful and allowed his family to put all their focus on spending the needed time to say their goodbyes to this extraordinary man.

There really are no words to describe this giant of a man. He left an impact on everyone he met. He has definitely left a void in the hearts of those who loved him but we are left with some peace knowing that he is finally resting in the arms of his family who have left before him. George is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life in honor of George.

