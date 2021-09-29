Gary Montgomery “Monte” Molina, 53, passed away on September 21, 2021, after a short illness. He was born in Woodland, CA, to Randee Briggs and the late Gary J. Molina on August 19, 1968.

He was raised in Winters, CA, until his father’s death in April 1969; then moved to Atascadero, CA, where he attended local schools and graduated from Atascadero High School. He was always involved in sports and FFA and excelled in those activities. After high school graduation, he attended College of the Siskiyous. Unfortunately, a football injury from high school and again in college ended his football career and, subsequently, his college career.

Monte then started in the construction industry and worked on the north slope of Prudhoe Bay in Dead Horse, Alaska. After seven years on and off from that grueling schedule, he came back to California in May 1998. That is when he met the love of his life, Jeanette Carter. They had a whirlwind romance, and they both knew early on that they were a perfect match, true soulmates. They married in December 1998. They made their lives and raised a family in Winters for the next 22 years.

After working in the construction industry for nearly 18 years, Monte started his own grading & excavating business in 2004. His company specializes in habitat, stream, and tidal restoration projects around California. Monte completed several jobs in Putah Creek and hundreds of other projects in surrounding areas and throughout California. He was well respected, hardworking, and honest, which led to his great success and reputation and a very impressive work resume.

With all his hard work and success, he was most proud of his family; his wife, whom he adored, his children, Gary (21), and Karlee Anne (16). He was the best football, baseball, and swim dad around. He traveled countless miles weekly for practices, training, games, and swim meets; he wouldn’t have it any other way. Some of his favorite times were taking his kids’ deer and duck hunting; they loved it as much as him, especially because it was their time with just their dad. Not only was he the biggest supporter of his own kids, but he was always interested in his cousin’s and friend’s kids’ success too. Monte was a huge supporter of the Winters Football & Baseball teams along with FFA. He also spearheaded a complete restoration of the Winters Little League Field in 2008. Monte was the kind of guy that always gave someone a chance, money, a job, a career if they wanted it. He was extremely generous, supportive, and always happy. Monte was a believer in our Lord Jesus Christ and is in Heaven. He is loved by so many and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, son Gary, daughter Karlee Anne, mother Randee Briggs, brother Israel (Melody) Hutchinson, sister Chamene (To’o) Ulutu, aunts & uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, and many very close friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary J. Molina, Paternal grandparents Frank & Mary Molina and Chris Perez, Maternal grandparents Yolo & Alice Mae Briggs, and infant sister Hope Hutchison.

Please join us to celebrate Monte’s life on October 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 511 Main Street, Winters, CA. Reception to follow at Berryessa Brewing Co., 27260 HWY 128, Winters, CA. Private Burial to follow church service.

