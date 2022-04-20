Frederick C. Pflum, 79, of Atascadero, CA, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born on June 24, 1942, in Atascadero.

Fred is predeceased in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his children, Fred (Wendy) Pflum and Kara (Andrew) Smith. Seven grandkids and seven great-grandkids. Along with his partner of 16 years, Sandi Boneso.

Fred owned and operated many businesses in Atascadero for the last 52 years.

Having lived in the community his whole life, Fred built strong roots by sponsoring youth sports leagues, helping others through his business, and being a proud active member of the Moose and Elks lodge.

Fred will be missed by his family and the community as a whole.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

