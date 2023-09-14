Dr. Frank D. Stickley,75, of Idaho, formerly of Paso Robles, passed away on August 24, 2023.

Frank grew up in the Los Angeles area. He proudly served in the US Army. He earned numerous master’s and doctorate degrees, and his main passion was chiropractic medicine. He owned and operated his office in Paso Robles for 35 years. He spent his life helping people and sharing his knowledge.

Frank had such a great sense of humor and an optimistic outlook on life and lived it to its fullest.

He is survived by his children, Debra Martin, Tiana Howell, and Mark Stickley, his sister Leslie Ann Forbes, and his wife of 30 years, Diana Stickley. Frank has left a huge void in our lives that can’t be replaced. We love you, Frank, and this is goodbye.

