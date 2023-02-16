On January 4, 2023, Allan, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Allan was born to Forrest and Wilma Emerson on a farm near Toledo, Iowa, on September 27, 1930. He was the first child of five. His father was a farmer most of his life, and Allan wanted to follow in his footsteps.

In Dec of 1937, Forrest, due to bad health, moved his family to Riverside, California, where Allan grew up and graduated from high school. In September of 1948, Allan enrolled in Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, California. While attending Cal Poly, Allan met his future wife, Ramona Cotton, at Grace Tabernacle Church in San Luis Obispo. They were married there on November 22, 1952. Allan was preceded in death by Ramona, his wife of 62 and a half years. Allan is survived by their four children, David, Dianna, Debby, and Donna, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

The family had lived in San Luis Obispo, Riverside, Hemet, and Pomona, before moving to Atascadero, California, in 1973. Many will remember Allan from his years serving at various financial institutions. He loved working with people. But he loved serving in the church most of all. Allan came to know Christ as his Savior at age 20. And as he grew in the knowledge and grace of his Lord, he began to serve in the church. He was active throughout his lifetime with teaching and discipling. He loved working with people.

Allan will be remembered for his service in the church and his love for people and the Lord. For the beautiful flowers he grew and the colorful birds he raised. But most of all, for the wonderful family he helped raise.

