Elroy Charles Newsom, a long-time resident of the Paso Robles area, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home at the age of 85. Elroy was born May 26, 1935, in San Jose, California, to Glenn and Ellen (Still) Tabler. Later, Ellen divorced and married Earl Newsom. Earl adopted both Elroy and his sister Joyce.

Elroy attended Choice Valley School, where his mother Ellen Newsom taught. He graduated from Shandon High School in 1953.

On August 11, 1956, Elroy married Adell Allison. They spent many years in Atascadero and Creston.

Elroy was a long-time truck driver for Buck Propane, Chemron, and custom farmed in Creston and Gerlach, Nevada. After retirement, Elroy spent a few years in Darby, Montana, where he enjoyed fishing and everything except for the cold winters.

Elroy is survived by his sons Dan Newsom and Mike Newsom, both of Paso Robles, his sister Joyce Bingeman of Yerington, Nevada, and his nieces.

Elroy was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ellen Newsom; his wife, Adell Newsom, and infant daughter, Rhojean Newsom.

It was Elroy’s wish to have no service but to have a cup of coffee or enjoy a day of fishing in his memory.

