Elizabeth Jane Triol (Bettie) passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, just three months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Bettie was born in Southern California and spent her early years in the mountains of California until she and her husband, Tom Triol, moved to Paso Robles in 1965. Bettie was an avid golfer and played regularly with the Women’s Golf Club at Paso Robles Golf Course, claiming the title of Club Champion in 1974. In their later years, Bettie and Tom traveled around the country with their motorhome, including building a home in McCall, Idaho, where they enjoyed more golf, fishing, and entertaining guests.

Bettie loved Paso Robles. She was a faithful volunteer at the Blood Bank and always wanted to work at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce so she could share with everyone how wonderful Paso was. The City of Paso Robles presented her with a Certificate of Recognition on her 100th birthday.

Bettie is survived by her four daughters and their spouses, Ginny and Chick Huckins of Auburn, CA, Judy and Chuck Paine of Las Vegas, NV; Marjorie and John Hamon of Paso Robles CA; Barbara Triol and Kate Wheelock of Sebastopol, CA, and two of her grandchildren that live locally, John and Shiloh Hamon and Jessica Martinez.

At the time of her passing, she had 16 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten by all who knew her.

A memorial for Bettie is planned for Saturday, April 30, at Marjorie and John Hamon’s home at 2 pm. It will be a time for sharing memories of Bettie and some of the great stories she told and are told about her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are suggested to RISE (formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center in Paso Robles). Click Here

