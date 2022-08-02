On July 17, 2022, Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Hawkins passed away peacefully at home in Paso Robles at age 84. She was born in San Francisco, California, on January 21, 1938, to Jack & Irene Wachtel.

She spent her childhood in Atascadero, Junction City (Kansas), and in the Philippines. She especially loved her grandparents, Valentine & Katharine Wachtel, and her Uncle Philip & Aunt Meryl Wachtel-all who played a special role in her life.

She attended Atascadero High School and was active in school activities. She loved sewing and playing the piano. She moved to Fresno, California, raising her children there. She married James Hawkins in 1981, and they spent over 40 years together enjoying their family & friends and church activities.

Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Uncle Philip & Aunt Meryl Wachtel, sister Gretchen, and brother Val Wachtel. She is survived by her husband, James Hawkins; her sisters Evelyn, Karen, Winnifred Wachtel, and Aria Knee; her cousins Sam & Bill Wachtel; her children, Ken Thiebaud, Cathy Berlin, John Thiebaud; Jim, David, Mark, and Diana Hawkins, and Teri Hawkins-Houzenga. She had ten grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church,1301 Oak Street, Paso Robles, CA, on Saturday, August 6, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either of Betsy’s favorite charities: Woods Humane Society Animal Shelter, 875 Oklahoma Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93407, or Plymouth Congregational Church, 1301 Oak Street, PasoRobles, CA 93446.

