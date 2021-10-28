Edward Ralph Baumgardner, 77, of Atascadero, California, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home of natural causes. He was born on October 17, 1943, in Albany, California. He had resided in the Atascadero area for about the last 32 years and was previously from Morgan Hill, California.

Ed had worked as a salesman in the lumber industry for most of his career before retiring. He also was in the Army National Guard. He was enlisted as a Military Policeman in March 1967, discharged in December 1972 as a Sergeant First Class (E-7). He was assigned to the 49th Infantry Brigade.

Ed was a caring and loving man with a fun personality. He enjoyed watching sports, playing his crossword puzzles, and having conversations with his family and friends.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Castro; sons, David Baumgardner, of Morgan Hill/Oregon, Stephen Baumgardner (Steve’s wife Shelly) of Atascadero, Zac Dalton (Zac’s wife Jennifer) of Morgan Hill, John Dalton of Indian Valley, daughter, Debra Adkins (Deb’s husband Billy) of Oakhurst, son in law, Michael Ponte (married to Nanette Ponte, Ed’s daughter, who has passed in 2018)of San Ramon; grandchildren, Nicole Ponte, Mariah, Candice and Bryce Baumgardner, Jonathon and Tina Baumgardner, Cheyenne Brockman, Kayce Gillispie, and Trevor Dalton; great-grandchildren, Dakota Joan and Isla Ann Gillispie, and Emma Lynn Brockman, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Joan Emery, his parents, Vernon and Rita Baumgardner, brother John Baumgardner, and daughter, Nanette M. Ponte. May they all rest in peace, and we miss and love all of them.

A memorial service will be held at Chapel Of The Roses on Saturday, November 6, 2021, with the ceremony starting at 2:30 pm. Following the ceremony, there will reception with food and sharing memories of Ed’s life.

