Our beloved sister peacefully went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by loved ones, on September 18. Dori was born in Elizabeth, N.J. The 2nd youngest in a family of seven siblings, four boys and three girls. When she was nine, the family moved across the country to Atascadero.

She graduated from Atascadero High School in 1983. She attended Laurus College and received straight A’s. She met and married the love of her life, Doug Bryant, and they spent their lives together at Heritage Ranch.

Throughout Dori’s life, she offered kindness and genuine interest to anyone she met. She worked hard to remember everyone’s name. She would make you feel special and loved even if you were a stranger. She helped others. Her friendships, once formed, were unbreakable. She was funny and loved to laugh. When she giggled, her eyes sparkled. A friend said, “Dori had not just an external beauty but also an internal beauty shown by how she treated others.” She brought Joy wherever she went. She was also fierce. Her nephew described her as “a Rockstar Rebel.” She did things her way. Most of all, she loved to worship! A friend said, “Her voice, when she sang, sounded like that of a child filled with the love of Jesus.” She loved God, and she wanted everyone to know Him. She was always asking, “Do you know Jesus?!” She had many struggles in her life, and she leaned on God to get her through them. She found a second family in Celebrate Recovery. She said it saved her life.

She loved Mountain Dew and tee shirts with pockets. She was a unique, quirky, and beautiful person. Dori was a divine combination of “Daughter of the one True King!” and “Bandit Queen.” We will miss her very much. We will miss her more than words can express. We Love you, Dori!!

Dori is survived by her husband, Doug Bryant, her six siblings, Blaze, Lance(Michelle), Remi, Felisa, Aleta(Peter), Luke(Jill), and her many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Dori will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 3 pm, at Fathers House, 2100 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, CA.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to a local Celebrate Recovery in her honor.

