Donald Chancy McMillan, 89, of Shandon, California, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025, taking in his beloved panoramic view with his wife, Barb McMillan, by his side.

Born on August 13, 1935, in Paso Robles, Don spent his entire life in the Shandon Highlands. The way of life he knew growing up would seem foreign to most today—riding miles to and from school on horseback and growing up in a house his father built. Summers were spent entirely off the grid, camping at “Bear Camp” in Yosemite, a tradition Don continued with his daughters and grandchildren. He made his final visit to Bear Camp on his 80th birthday.

After graduating from Shandon High School, Don attended UC Santa Barbara for a year before serving in the armed forces, where he was honorably discharged. He then built a career in management for trucking companies (ONC, CME, Milne) and later staged trade shows at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Upon retirement, Don dedicated his final years to the upkeep of the McMillan Family Ranch—mending fences, tending to the vast land, embracing the simple pleasures of Scottish golf, and keeping the quail well-fed.

An avid outdoorsman, Don found joy in birding, hiking, hunting, camping, and golf. He was passionate about the environment and was known for his principled upbringing and cowboy ethics. Never one to shy away from a spirited conversation, he loved discussing politics, history, and the ranch land he devoted his later years to. He also had a deep love for his dogs, Monk and Bella, and his horses, Chiquita and Mercury, among others.

Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne McMillan (mother of his children), his father, Ian Irving McMillan, and his mother, Gertie May Reed. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Barb; his siblings, Irv and Barbara; his children, Theresa, Cathy, and Julie; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Jackie, Riley, and Jeannie.

A memorial service will be held at Shandon Cemetery on Friday, February 28, at 1:00 PM.

