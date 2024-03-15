Dianna Johnson was born in Evansville, Indiana, on July 9th, 1962, to Charles and Donna Logsdon.

Dianna was preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents and a nephew.

When Dianna was three years old, the family moved to Vermont, where she lived until she graduated high school. A year later, she moved to Florida and lived there until 1999. She then moved to California and married her husband Luther Johnson in 2000 in San Luis Obispo.

Luther and Dianna purchased their first home in Santa Maria in 2001 and lived there until 2005. Then, they purchased another home in Atascadero and have lived there until today.

Dianna worked as a pharmacy tech at various places in the County but finally finished her career at the CMC Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. Her true passion was golf, and at one time in her life, she had a goal of trying to get on the LPGA. But unfortunately, she came down with bacterial meningitis and was in a coma for ten days. So, once recovered, she knew the goal of pro golf would have to go on the back burner. That’s when she went back to school to become a pharmacy technician. Dianna also had other hobbies that she enjoyed. She loved to ski, go camping, hike, and garden, and one of her favorite ones was cooking or baking. The family enjoyed many good meals and treats that Dianna prepared.

Dianna was lost too soon to the crippling disease ALS. She fought the good fight, but the disease was ultimately too much for her to endure. She will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Her celebration of life will be held on June 8th at 1 o’clock at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atascadero.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made out to the ALS Network, P.O. Box 7082, Woodland Hills Ca, 91365

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...