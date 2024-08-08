Diana Stroub (McPartlan, née Worthington) passed away surrounded by loved ones in the early hours of June 8, 2024.

An unmatched exuberance and a captivating smile meant few who crossed Diana’s path would remain a stranger for long. Never one to refrain from life’s joys, her laugh and smile were contagious; she danced often and belted out karaoke tunes with an immediate presence that captivated every soul in the room. She immediately won the affection of everyone she met — from her children’s school friends to elected officeholders and everyone in between. She was a warm and gracious host, an involved and loving mom, an enthusiastic grandma, and an uplifting and unforgettable friend who impacted everyone she met.

This would be legacy enough for one person, but a cunning genius and strong drive lay just beneath Diana’s bubbly persona. Throughout her life in all its various stages, Diana proved herself to be a problem solver par excellence. At just 28, Diana was selected to serve in Placer County’s inaugural victim witness program, which began a nearly 30-year span of comforting, educating, and advocating for the most vulnerable victims of abuse.

Her hard work, diligence, and commitment earned her the trust of her colleagues and clients alike. In 2016, she would culminate that career in the position of Director of the SLO District Attorney’s Victim/Witness Assistance Center.

Even in the 10-year break from public safety to raise her two children, Diana did not let up in her efforts to improve the lives of those around her. She jumped in with both feet — working as a security guard at Paso Robles High, scouring the community for contributions and investments into the local schools, and heading up the organizing of countless school events. She quickly climbed her way to PTA President and even launched a new organization that married her two passions: Parents for Safe Schools, where she recruited, trained, and supervised parents to help deter violence on campus.

Diana was a bedrock of her community and will be sorely missed by those whose lives she touched. She leaves behind her husband, Rick, sisters Pam Drahos, Roberta Ayers, and Kathy Firestone, her daughter Briana Dotson, her son Bryan McPartlan, and eight grandchildren.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Paso Robles (1645 Park St).

