Delores Marie Ogden, 91, a resident of Paso Robles for over 55 years, passed away on April 28, 2022.

Delores, or “Dee” as many knew her, was born to the late George and Marie Nearing in February of 1931 in Hammond, Indiana. She graduated from Merrillville High School in 1949 and received her nursing degree from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1952.

Delores met her husband Jack in Davenport, Iowa, on a blind date, on Halloween in 1959. They were married just five months later, in March 1960. Delores and Jack made their way to Los Angeles, eventually landing in Paso Robles, Calif, where Jack started his chiropractic practice.

Delores was a devoted wife, loving mother, and happy homemaker. Delores was happiest when surrounded by family. She especially enjoyed preparing and hosting holiday dinners. Her pies were award-winning! They enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends across the U.S., and making new friends along the way.

Delores is survived by her children and their spouses, Jackie and Dennis Koda of Los Osos and Richard & Lynn Ogden of Atascadero. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Jamie and Haley Ogden, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and John Nahra, and sister-in-law, Oneida Nearing. Delores is also survived by many thoughtful nieces and nephews.

Delores was predeceased by her loving husband Jack in 2016 and her brother George Nearing.

The Ogden family wishes to thank the staff of Welcome Home Board & Care in San Luis Obispo for their kindness and care over the past two years. We are also grateful for the compassion, care, and patience of the staff at Bayside Care Center in Morro Bay. As per Delores’s wishes, there will be no services.

