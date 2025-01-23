Daniel Lemons was born in 1947 to Donald Lemons and Marion Marshall Lemons. He was the first of five siblings and lived his earlier years in the Duarte and Glendora, California, area. In his freshman year of high school, his family moved to the Cucamonga, Alta Loma area, which is now called Rancho Cucamonga.

As early as 15 years old, he was busy building a 55 Chevy, fixing his friend’s cars, and going to Fontana Drags every chance he could get. He worked for Mickey Thompson at Fontana Raceway, starting Jet cars. When he was 20, he realized Kathy Bouch, his good friend’s “little sister,” had grown up. They started dating and became “the couple.” In August of 1969, they married. Dan was a designer for Hooker Headers at the time. In the year 1971, they had a daughter. A few years after she was born, they moved to Paso Robles, California. In 1978, a son was born. Dan was a wonderful father and a dedicated family man.

He was a chameleon, as he had so many talents and interests. He was able to try many things over his working career. He was a designer for Hooker Headers, a Ranch caretaker, a carpenter, a vineyard manager, a ranch hand cowboy, and an Angus cattle ranch manager. Dan designed and developed a vineyard farming implement, winning him the title of Inventor of the Year in SLO County in 1984.

Dan enjoyed being a Volunteer Firefighter in Paso Robles and became one of the first two Firemen to be hired in our City. During this time, he had a cabinet shop and built beautiful fine cabinetry and furniture. As a hobby, Dan got an old tractor and found the time to farm a large plot of specialty Dahlias just outside of town. He would sell to local flower shops and at the farmers’ markets. He loved Dahlias and enjoyed this quiet time with nature. He juggled both jobs for a few years when he decided he wanted to be involved with fast cars, boats, and hot rods again.

He began designing and building custom headers and finally was doing what he loved best. This was the beginning of Lemons Headers. In 1997, he was incorporated and was in full swing. Very quickly, Dan became highly respected, and his name was Iconic in the racing industry. His product sold very well, very fast, and within a few years, he retired from Paso Robles City Fire. Dan happily ran his business. His business grew quickly by word of mouth from his customers in the US. As it grew, he began shipping his custom headers all over the world as far as Sweden, Norway, Australia, and Dubai.

After 24 years of working at this, Dan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and he courageously fought it hard for several years. Complications from Pneumonia took him from us way too soon.

I could tell you his favorite causes to donate to, but I know that most of all, he would want all of us to “Pay It Forward” each and every day, as he always tried to do.

Dan Lemons is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen, his daughter Jenni, his son Andrew, and his two Grandchildren, Livia and Ty.

