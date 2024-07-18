Dallis “D.J.” Lewis, age 80, of Paso Robles, departed from this life on June 5, 2024. He was a very outgoing person who never knew a stranger.

For over 40 years, he was well-known for his fine craftsmanship in the construction trade. His clients were very loyal to him and, if necessary, were even willing to wait for extended periods of time until he was available for their remodeling projects.

He always looked forward to visits with his son, Dallis M. Lewis, and daughter-in-law, Cynnde Lewis, as well as his grandchildren, Austin, Ashlee, and Autumn.

Over the past three years, when his health permitted, he enjoyed visiting Real Life Church, where his son pastors in Tehachapi.

Friends and family are invited to an informal graveside memorial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25. The location will be Templeton Cemetery, 100 Templeton Cemetery Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

