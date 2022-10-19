Our precious mother, Cynthia “Cindy” Marie (Stahl) Sewell, went home to her heavenly Father on October 17, at 83 years of age, in Templeton, California. Cynthia was born October 5, 1939, the third child of John H Stahl Sr and Ella (Meyer) Stahl in San Antonio, Texas. Her beloved husband, Gerald Sewell, and her brothers, David Stahl, John H Stahl Jr, and Louis Stahl, preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Gerie Leibelt (Jack Leibelt) and Sabrina Kruse (Doug Kruse), and grandchildren, Logan Kruger, Carra (Kruse) Tien (Aaron Tien), and Zackery Kruse.

Raised in Carrizo Springs, Texas, Cynthia was active in the Methodist Church and many school activities, including basketball and band as Drum Majorette. Cynthia graduated from the University of North Texas with a teaching degree and moved to California for her first teaching job. During a visit home, she met her husband Gerald, who was stationed in Carrizo Springs with the US Border Patrol Service. Cynthia was singing in the choir and saw his blue eyes from the choir loft, and their love story began. They married in December 1962 and experienced many moves back and forth across the country as Gerald advanced in his career with Cynthia teaching and participating in many of the girl’s activities, including being a Girl Scout Leader and PTA President.

In 1977 they settled permanently in Chino, California, so their girls could finish high school in one place. Cindy resumed her teaching career and enjoyed their life and friends there until Jerry and Cindy retired. A move to Upland, California, provided a new project in remodeling a beautiful mid-century home on historic Euclid Avenue. Cynthia was a Chino United Methodist Church member, where she sang in the choir. Her interests included cake decorating, making jams and jellies, sewing, quilting, baking, puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. Her family treasure the quilts she made for them over the years. After retirement, they traveled extensively in their motorhome with friends and to visit family.

In 2005 they moved from Upland, California, to Templeton, California, to enjoy a quieter lifestyle. They worked together, keeping up their home and property and spending time with their friends on many camping adventures and with their cherished family, including several trips to Hawaii. Cynthia continued sewing and quilting until 2021.

Cynthia was an adored wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be held in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

