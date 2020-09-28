Beverly Lee Markle was born on February 2nd, 1939 in Missouri and passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020. Beverly belonged to the Eagles and Red Hats in Morro Bay, California. She is survived by 10 nieces, 6 nephews and 1 sister Joan. Beverly enjoyed her rides with Ray Leatherwood volunteering much of her time for the Toys for Tots. She also is remembered for the 5 years working at Spencers and the 35 years working at the Fish Bowl in Morro Bay. Beverly had many friends that she shared her life with, filled with great memories and she will be deeply missed.
