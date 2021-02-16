Barbara Baker Hadobas, formerly of Atascadero, went to be with her Lord on February 9, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the age of 96.

The youngest of ten children, she was born to Joseph and Barbara Petrie in Denver, CO, where she attended schools and the University of Denver. In 1943 she married Donald Baker of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, in Corpus Christi, Texas, then lived on the East Coast for eight years from Rhode Island to Key West. Between 1955 and 1989, she lived in California, initially in West Covina and Goleta, before she and her husband, Donald Baker, moved to Atascadero in 1973.

During Barbara’s North County years, she managed payroll and the scheduling of substitute teachers for the Atascadero Unified School District. She and Don were active members of Atascadero Bible Church and were well known for their monthly theme dinner parties with good friends. Her love of board games and cards even led to her playing bridge each week with Atascadero State Hospital inmates.

She and Don retired to Grand Junction in 1989, where he died in 2000. In 2007 Barbara married Lawrence Hadobas, an old family friend; until his death in 2015, they spent winters in Sun City, Indio, California, summers in Grand Junction, and traveled extensively.

Barbara is survived by son Randall and his wife, Becky of Round Rock, Texas, son Gary and partner Anne of Nykoping, Sweden; son-in-law Dennis Davison and his wife, Debbie, of Warner Springs, California; grandchildren Cari Sacaris (Mark), Ryan (Sarah) Davison, Aaron (Angela) Baker, Celise (Robbie) Ketch, Briana and Nils Baker, ten great-grandchildren, and many Hadobases. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Davison (1988), her husbands Donald and Larrie, and her five brothers and four sisters.

She was active in over thirty community theater productions in Colorado and on both coasts. Barbara also made several television commercials. She authored the historical biography, ”Steamy Dreamer” about The Baker Steam Car Company in Pueblo, which is registered in the Library of Congress, and the only known remaining Baker Steam Car is in Jay Leno’s Garage. She lived life to the fullest, volunteering for many activities and hostessing many events. Her travels and correspondence were extensive, and she seldom missed a play or concert.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Joint Development Associates International in Grand Junction, Colorado, whose ministry helps Middle East natives become self-sufficient, or to the Comanche Crossing Museum in Strasburg, Colorado, which houses items from the old Petrie family homestead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related