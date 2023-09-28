Ann Mary Gagnon was born February 17, 1933, in Auburn, Mass. Passed away September 6, 2023, at home in Paso Robles while being lovingly cared for by her children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gagnon. They were happily married for 71 years. They had six children, Michele, Noel, Robert, Lisa, David, and Jenny, and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ann made a lovely home and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was a self-taught quilter, seamstress, photographer, painter, and she enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She gave many of her creations to family and friends. Ann loved traveling with her husband in their retirement.

