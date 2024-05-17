Alice Rose Wirth, 99, passed Monday, April 29, 2024, in Ontario, Calif. She was born July 24, 1924, in Upland, Calif., to Ralph and Ethel Wilson.

Alice Rose attended Caffey College and went to work at The First National Bank of Pomona. Over the years, as the bank changed its name to United California Bank and later First Interstate Bank, Alice Rose’s position also changed. From teller to secretary to Branch Manager to, at the time of her retirement, Director of Employee Recreation.

Alice Rose was born to a musical family and learned to play both the piano and organ. In the Upland area, she performed as a church organist at many weddings and events sponsored by her bank. She accompanied The Euclid Community Singers for many performances, including Handel’s Messiah.

Alice Rose was a church organist for the Upland United Methodist Church, where she met her future husband, Rev. Raymond Wirth. After their marriage in 1975, she served with Ray at the Maywood-Bell and San Fernando Methodist churches.

Ray and Alice Rose retired and moved to Atascadero in 1981. They both enjoyed traveling and made many international trips, as well as national motor home trips. Her husband passed away in 2011, and in 2019, Alice Rose moved to Ontario to be near her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and stepson, Jon. She is survived by her niece Marcia Rietsma and nephew Doug Wilson, stepchildren Dana and Mark Wirth, grandchildren Scott, Troy, Casey, Margaret, :and Matt Wirth, and great-grandchildren Jacob and Elias Wirth.

There will be a graveside service at Atascadero Cemetery at 11 a.m. on May 17, followed by a reception at the Atascadero United Methodist Church.

