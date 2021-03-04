Adriana was a long-time server of this newspaper, the church, and this community. Her services will be at St Rose De Lima on March 5th at 2 PM.

Adriana started her career in the newspaper industry at the Register-Pajaronian in Watsonville, Ca, and worked there for many years off and on. In 2016, Adriana relocated to Paso Robles, Ca, and started working at the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News, where she worked until 2019. She was very involved with the community and made many friends.

She was loved by all.

