SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Mar. 30, at approximately 3 p.m., a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol in Los Osos conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Mountain View Drive.

The driver was immediately recognized as 46-year-old John Arthur Budd Jr., who was on active parole. A parole search of Budd’s vehicle yielded approximately 1.14 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of around $5,000 and 23.3 grams of heroin with a street value of about $2,500, both of which were packaged for sales.

Budd was arrested and booked on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

