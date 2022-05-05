The two suspects stole over $250,000 worth from antique shop in Cambria

CAMBRIA — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested two burglary suspects with the help of San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 19, 2021, SLO County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of an alarm at the Rich Man Poor Man Antique Shop in Cambria. When Deputies arrived they noticed the front glass door to the business was shattered. Surveillance video also revealed a male suspect smashing jewelry cases with a hammer. That hammer was later found at the business and was collected as evidence. The video showed the suspect taking a large amount of jewelry from the smashed cases. The loss was estimated at more than $250,000.

Based on the evidence collected, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to positively identify the burglary suspects as 39-year-old Kristin Miller and 46-year-old James McPherson, both listed as transient with no known address out of Santa Clara County.

Detectives also discovered at least nine different jewelry and pawn stores in the San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Clara areas where the suspects sold the stolen jewelry.

On April 18, 2022, the San Jose Police Department notified the Sheriff’s Office they had arrested Kristin Miller. On April 25, 2022, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested James McPherson.

Both were transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where they are facing charges of commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and other theft-related charges.

