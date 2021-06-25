PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Jun. 17, detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Christopher Saucedo Sr. Saucedo Sr. was charged with molesting a 12-year-old child who had been living with him for several years.

This case stems from an out-of-state tip reported to the PRPD. There is a known relationship between the victim and suspect, but it is being withheld at this time.

It is believed there are no further victims; however, this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department and ask for Det. Dustin Virgil at (805)237-6464.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

