PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, July 6, at approximately 1 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of SR 46 and Union Rd. Upon arrival, PRPD units discovered two vehicles involved in the incident: a red 2019 Kia and a semi-truck with a trailer. The driver of the Kia, an 18-year-old male, and his passenger were found unconscious inside the stolen vehicle, which was reported stolen from Fresno.

The Paso Robles Fire Department utilized specialized equipment to extricate both occupants from the Kia. Unfortunately, the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle sustained major injuries and were subsequently transported to local hospitals for treatment. The driver of the truck and trailer, however, remained uninjured.

At present, it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The names of the individuals involved in the collision have not been disclosed.

Due to the incident, traffic on SR 46 experienced disruptions for approximately one hour while emergency personnel cleared the roadway.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with relevant information to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. For those who wish to provide anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers can be reached at (805) 549-STOP.

