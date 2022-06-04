Firearms and 1.8 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms were discovered at the arrest

PASO ROBLES — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force Deputies have arrested Todd Iliff (49) of Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed.

On May 10, the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force began investigating Iliff for the sale of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm. Ten days later, detectives obtained a search warrant and searched Iliff’s residences and vehicles on May 20.

That same day, members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Iliff was driving on Appaloosa Drive in Paso Robles. Iliff refused to stop until he was parked outside a residence where he had been staying, located in the 500 block of Sacagawea Court in Paso Robles.

A woman and her three young children, ages 11, 2, and 10 months, exited the residence. A search was conducted of that residence and another in the 2900 block of Ardmore Road in Paso Robles.

A large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 1.8 pounds, was discovered in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen as well as drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales.

Additionally, a loaded handgun was discovered on the floor of a bedroom. An AK-47, other handguns and rifles, and ammunition were also confiscated.

