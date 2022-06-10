The suspect posted bail pursuant to the Statewide Emergency Bail Schedule

PASO ROBLES — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest that resulted in the confiscation of large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, counterfeit Oxycodone M-30 pills, as well as heroin and drug paraphernalia indicating the sale of narcotics.

The arrest was made back on May 17 on the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Special Operations Narcotics Unit, Gang Task Force and Probation Department arrested Edgar Monge (40) after searching his vehicle in the shopping center after making contact with him. It was known Monge was in violation of his probation. At the time, he was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for his 2019 conviction for sales of a controlled substance.

During the search of Monge’s vehicle, detectives discovered a backpack in the back seat of the car, which contained a large amount of methamphetamine.

Additionally, detectives discovered a hidden compartment between the back seat and the frame of the car. Inside that compartment, they found a locked pouch containing a large amount of fentanyl.

The drug bust did not stop there. Investigators also found counterfeit Oxycodone M-30 pills, plus heroin and drug paraphernalia indicating the sale of narcotics.

The estimated worth of the narcotics is approximately $11,000. Additionally, detectives located more than $2,000 in cash.

Monge was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting/selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Monge posted bail on his probation violation and was released on his fresh narcotic charges pursuant to the Statewide Emergency Bail Schedule.

