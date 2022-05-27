One man arrested and charged in Nipomo for criminal threats

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one man in connection to a threatening note containing racially driven hate speech.

Ricardo Salazar, 47, Santa Maria

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the note on the morning of May 27. The note, which was directed at the business owner, was left at a business in the 500 block of West Tefft Street in Nipomo and contained threats of violence.

Ricardo Salazar (47) of Santa Maria was identified as the man who posted the note after a witness provided a description of the man.

Salazar had reportedly been loitering near the business on a regular basis and had been asked to leave. A citizen followed Salazar from the scene and alerted Sheriff’s Deputies to his location. Sheriff’s Deputies made contact with Salazar, and he was arrested and booked at the County Jail on charges of criminal threats (PC 422) along with a hate crime penalty enhancement (PC 422.75).

Sheriff’s Detectives sought a bail enhancement for Salazar, and the reviewing judge set bail at $100,000. While an arrest has been made, Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to gather information in this case and address any potential additional threat. This is an ongoing investigation.

This was not deputies first time responding to this location. They previously answered a report of a suspicious vehicle that left before their arrival. At the time, there were no allegations of hate crime during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office takes reports of hate crimes very seriously. If you have any information on this case, contact the Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

