PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Oct. 29, at about 8:33 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department dispatch center started receiving calls of shots heard in the 500 block of 5th Street. Just prior to officers arriving on scene, a reporting party stated the suspect drove off in a black SUV. Officers checked on a house in the 500 Block of 5th Street and found several spent 9mm shell casing out front.

A responding officer found the black SUV a block away and noticed someone was trying to hide in the backseat. In the backseat, officers located Francisco GutierrezDeAlba (41, Napa).

GutierrezDeAlba was in possession of an unserialized handgun (ghost gun). According to PRPD, he was also under the influence of a controlled substance and very drunk. As the investigation continued, PRPD learned that a female victim was fleeing from GuitierrezDeAlba and drove to Paso Robles to escape.

GutierrezDeAlba likely tracked the victim to a short-term rental in the 500 block of 5th Street. Luckily, the victim fled again before GutierrezDeAlba arrived in town. Around 8:30 a.m., GutierrezDeAlba showed up to the short-term rental, beating on the door, demanding entry.

Under the influence of drugs and alcohol and enraged, GutierrezDeAlba then fired at least six rounds from a pistol while outside the home. Fortunately, nobody was hit. GutierrezDeAlba then drove off.

GutierrezDeAlba was arrested on numerous charges:

• 646.9(a) PC — Stalking

• 11550(e) H&S — Possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled

substance

• 246.3(a) PC — Negligent discharge of a firearm

• 23152(g) VC — DUI

GutierrezDeAlba was transported to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department where he was booked on the above listed charges. Bail was set at $1,000,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Note from PRPD:

On the SLO Sheriff’s public “Who’s in Custody” page, it lists one of GutierrezDeAlba’s charges as 246.3(b) PC — Discharge of a BB device with gross negligence. This is a clerical error, as he was booked on 246.3(a) PC — Discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

