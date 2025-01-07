PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Jan. 2, at approximately 7:11 p.m., a 74-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a silver Toyota Highlander in the 1800 block of Spring Street. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Paso Robles Police confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

The pedestrian sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP or texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

