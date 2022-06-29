The center is believed to have been vandalized by a national extremist group

PASO ROBLES — Following the Supreme Court of the United State’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the Tree of Life Pregnancy Support Center in Paso Robles was vandalized early Saturday morning.

The Paso Robles Police Department is currently investigating the vandalism, which is thought to have occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Tree of Life is a pregnancy center with three locations in San Luis Obispo County. They offer free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds, baby clothes and supplies, and post-abortion counseling.

The center’s windows were broken and sprayed painted with the letters “JR,” believed to represent the pro-abortion group “Jane’s Revenge.”

According to Paso Robles Police Department, Tree of Life received a letter from Jane’s Revenge. The group’s letter stated they intended to cause harm and damage to the Tree of Life pregnancy support center.

Tree of Life was one of many pregnancy centers across the country recently targeted by the group.

Jane’s Revenge is a new group reportedly formed in May after information was leaked from a draft opinion for the Supreme Court case Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The leak revealed an oncoming overturn of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, both of which granted a constitutional right to an abortion.

On June 24, the court followed through with its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, inciting the group to vandalize and commit arson at a pregnancy center in Colorado, a crime that is now being investigated by the FBI. The group is believed to be responsible for more vandalization at pregnancy centers across the United States.

Jane’s Revenge is a reference to Jane Collective, an underground organization founded by Heather Booth, who helped women obtain abortions prior to the Roe v. Wade decision.

Authorities believe the vandalism is connected to the Superior Court’s overturn of Roe V. Wade.

In the court’s overruling decision, it states the following:

“Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act provides that “[e]xcept in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, a person shall not intentionally or knowingly perform . . . or induce an abortion of an unborn human being if the probable gestational age of the unborn human being has been determined to be greater than fifteen (15) weeks.”

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Roe v. Wade was previously intended to limit the government’s restrictions on abortions. Now that the ruling is overturned, state governments now have the authority to allow, ban, or limit abortions.

Police have not identified any of the suspects but will continue to patrol the area.

Paso Robles Press has reached out to the Tree of Life Pregnancy Support Center for comment but have not received a response.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

