PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the 100 Block of the Salinas Riverbed.

Upon arrival, the Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Emergency Services discovered the lifeless body of a 36-year-old male, a resident of Paso Robles. A subsequent investigation indicated that the cause of death was suspected to be due to an overdose. No foul play is suspected in this unfortunate incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Paso Robles Police Department urges anyone with information related to this case to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers operates a 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP. Alternatively, you can send a text with “SLOTIPS” followed by your message to CRIMES (274637).

