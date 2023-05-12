All calls were determined to be hoaxes and there are no credible threats

PASO ROBLES — On May 10, at approximately 2:39 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a single call reporting an active shooter at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort located at 2700 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles.

The call, originating from a New Mexico-based phone number, raised suspicions about its legitimacy. Responding swiftly, officers were deployed to the Allegretto to assess the situation and ensure public safety. After thorough investigation, it was determined that there was no active threat, and the business, as well as the surrounding areas, were deemed safe and secure.

Following this incident, the Paso Robles Police Department received reports from various law enforcement agencies across California about similar hoax “swatting” calls. These fake calls were reported in jurisdictions such as Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Santa Barbara, Los Gatos, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Pismo Beach, and others. All these calls shared a common theme, claiming that hotels or resorts within the respective jurisdictions were under attack by an active shooter.

After thorough investigations in each case, it was determined that all the calls were hoaxes, and there were no credible threats in any jurisdiction.

The ongoing investigation into these swatting incidents prompts the Paso Robles Police Department to urge anyone with information about this incident or related activities to immediately contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

