PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, March 28, at about 6:43 p.m., a single-vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of Caballo Place and Calle Chorro. Officers located an overturned black SUV in the roadway, with no one inside of it.

According to the press release, officers located a female hiding in the brush nearby. She was determined to be a passenger of the vehicle and was attempting to flee the collision. She sustained minor injuries and was later transported to a local area hospital. The passenger disclosed the driver was a Hispanic male whom she suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the collision. The male fled the scene after the collision and is still outstanding at this time.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

