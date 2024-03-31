PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, March 30, at almost 11 a.m., Paso Robles Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a male subject on the railing of the Niblick Bridge.

Officers responded to the scene and located the male sitting on top of the fence along the north side of the Niblick Bridge above Highway 101. However, according to officers the male was not responsive to the officers trying to assist him. Assistance request was sent to the Californai Highway Patrol for traffic control, and to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff for a crisis negotiator.

A PRPD officer who has had mental health and crisis intervention training saw that the individual was in significant crisis. The officer made the decision to quickly intervene and pulled the male off the fence to safety. The subject was not injured and was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital for further evaluation.

The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind the community of resources available for those who are going through a mental health crisis. Central Coast Hotline at (800) 783-0607, Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available by call or text at “988”, Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

