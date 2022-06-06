The victim was stabbed after an altercation on Saturday

OCEANO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the suspected wanted in a homicide in Oceano on Saturday, June 4.

Angel Ramos-Ramirez (27)

Deputies identified and arrested Angel Ramos-Ramirez (27) of Santa Maria for the murder of a victim who was found stabbed on the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano.

On Saturday morning, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, later identified as Daniel Diaz (20) of Oceano, died at the scene despite efforts from medics.

The incident happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sheriff’s Detectives believe the suspect and victim got into an altercation in the street outside a residence in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano. Ramos-Ramirez then stabbed Diaz several times and fled the area in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as well as his vehicle.

Ramos-Ramirez was detained by the California Highway Patrol during a traffic stop at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.

Detectives were able to locate Ramos-Ramirez at his home in the 1200 block of Golden Drive in Santa Maria, which led to the eventual traffic stop. He was later arrested by Sheriff’s Detectives without incident.

Ramos-Ramirez was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of murder. There are no outstanding suspects in this case. No further details are available at this time.

