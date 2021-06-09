SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Monday, Jun. 7, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, County Probation, and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 10th Street in San Miguel.

Ramiro Alcazar-Barajas (42)

During a search of the residence, Detectives discovered in the closet of a back bedroom a large sweatshirt wrapped around a clear plastic bag containing a large amount of cocaine.

Additionally, several separate bags containing cocaine were located within the sweatshirt, including a digital scale. The cocaine appeared to be in large chunks, which is consistent with being cut directly from a kilo or brick of cocaine and is associated with large-scale cocaine dealers.

Detectives seized approximately one-and-a-half pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $30,000. Ramiro Alcazar-Barajas (42) of San Miguel was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and was booked into County Jail.

