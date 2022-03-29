He will be in state prison for residential burglary, multiple sexual assault crimes, and theft

NIPOMO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Monday, Mar. 21, that Kammeron Isaac Anderson (26) has been sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison for a series of 2021 residential burglaries, two counts of assault with intent to commit rape, and petty theft. Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen imposed the sentence. Anderson was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury on Dec. 16, 2021, after a nearly three-week-long trial.

“We thank the jury for their concentrated focus during this shocking and emotional trial,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This sexual predator’s appropriately tough sentence of 32 years to life in prison serves to punish his violent behavior and to protect other innocent individuals from any future predatory behavior. We applaud the survivors for their brave actions to protect themselves and for their resilience exhibited by testifying at the trial.”

At the trial, the jury heard the testimony of three victims regarding three separate instances of sexual assault and the testimony of one additional survivor from a previous sexual battery committed by Anderson in 2018.

Trial testimony established that Anderson entered a home in Nipomo shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2021. When the sleeping couple was awakened, Anderson was in their bedroom wearing only underwear. Once confronted, Anderson grabbed his clothing and fled.

In a second incident occurring on Jan. 22, 2021, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Anderson confronted a woman outside of her home and pushed past her to enter her residence after she repeatedly asked him to leave. She screamed, and Anderson restrained her and attempted to silence her by covering her mouth. Anderson fled when the woman’s screams alerted her husband, who intervened.

In a third incident, occurring around 5:30 a.m. that same day, Anderson entered a residence located approximately one mile away, removed his shoes, and entered the bedroom of another woman. Once in the bedroom, Anderson grabbed her wrists and pushed her towards the bed when she yelled for her adult daughter, who was in residence. Her daughter responded, and Anderson fled the crime scene after being confronted by the two women. Anderson was arrested the following day, where he was also arrested for stealing a package off the porch of a residence which he had done two days earlier.

In a separate hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen found true that in 2018 Anderson had suffered a conviction for felony criminal threats, which is a ‘serious’ offense and a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law. Based on his having suffered a prior ‘strike,’ Anderson’s term in prison was doubled, resulting in the 32 years to life sentence imposed today.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Office Sexual Violence Unit. The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805) 781-5819 with any questions.

