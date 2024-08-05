PASO ROBLES — District Attorney Dan Dow announced on July 31, that a San Luis Obispo County jury found Robi Al Nogo (DOB 01/18/1968) of Paso Robles guilty of one count of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery against his female Uber driver.

The incident occurred in rural Paso Robles on Dec. 19, 2023, while Nogo was riding in the front passenger seat of his Uber. A camera inside the vehicle captured the battery on tape and that footage was played for the jurors during the six-day jury trial.

“Criminal assault is not tolerated in our community,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our Mission is to bring justice and safety to our community by aggressively and fairly prosecuting crime and protecting the rights of crime victims. I am proud of our team members who work hard every day to hold offenders like this one accountable.”

Nogo will be sentenced on Aug. 21, 2024, in Department 6 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Michael S. Frye presiding. The defendant is facing a maximum misdemeanor penalty of up to one year in county jail, one year probation, and will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jerry Lulejian.

