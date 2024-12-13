PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of an individual near the Lewis Flamson Junior High School who was in possession of a firearm. After thorough investigation, no firearm or threat was found.

On Thursday, Dec. 12 at about 12:50 p.m., a student reported to staff they heard of a person near the campus of Lewis Flamson Junior High in possession of a firearm. There was also a report of a loud bang, leading the administration to place the campus on lockdown and contact PRPD.

According to police, PRPD reported to the school site within four minutes and secured the campus while the administration started an investigation. PRPD detained and searched a teen just off campus. Several students were interviewed, and it was determined that nobody saw a firearm.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the school campus and surrounding area. No firearm or evidence of gunfire was found, and no injuries or victims were located. The situation was determined to be a false alarm. Once all students were accounted for and the site had been thoroughly searched and determined to be safe, the lockdown was lifted.

